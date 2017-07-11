SWAT Officers In Standoff With Possible Gunman

(STMW) — Chicago Police SWAT officers responded Tuesday night when a person barricaded himself in a South Chicago home, according to Chicago Police.
At 7:03 p.m., the male, whose age was unknown, barricaded himself inside the house in the 8400 block of South Luella, police said.
Police said he might have a gun.
No other details were immediately available.
