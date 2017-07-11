SWAT Officers In Standoff With Possible Gunman

July 11, 2017 8:35 PM

(STMW) — Chicago Police SWAT officers responded Tuesday night when a person barricaded himself in a South Chicago home, according to Chicago Police.

At 7:03 p.m., the male, whose age was unknown, barricaded himself inside the house in the 8400 block of South Luella, police said.

Police said he might have a gun.

No other details were immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

