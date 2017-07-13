Bears DL Akiem Hicks Signs With Rosenhaus Agency

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Akiem Hicks has a new agent, and now he could be ready for a new contract.
Fresh off a breakout season, the 27-year-old Hicks has signed with super-agent Drew Rosenhaus and Rosenhaus Sports Representation, this after parting ways with his previous agent, Frank Murtha.
Now, the next step for Hicks and Rosenhaus could be seeking a long-term deal from the Bears. After the team expressed its belief in Hicks with a two-year, $10-million deal in March of 2016, Hicks delivered with 54 tackles and seven sacks last season.
The Bears have rebuilt their defensive front with young talents like Hicks. Now that he is entering a contract season, it seems likely that negotiations for a new contract could take place.
