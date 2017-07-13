FLOODING: Cook County Alerts | Lake County Alerts | McHenry County Alerts | Fox River, Des Plaines River Still Rising | BBB: Watch Out For Storm-Chasing Scam ArtistsSubmit Pics/Videos

Bears DL Akiem Hicks Signs With Rosenhaus Agency

July 13, 2017 7:56 PM By Chris Emma
Filed Under: Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears, Chris Emma, Drew Rosenhaus

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Akiem Hicks has a new agent, and now he could be ready for a new contract.

Fresh off a breakout season, the 27-year-old Hicks has signed with super-agent Drew Rosenhaus and Rosenhaus Sports Representation, this after parting ways with his previous agent, Frank Murtha.

Now, the next step for Hicks and Rosenhaus could be seeking a long-term deal from the Bears. After the team expressed its belief in Hicks with a two-year, $10-million deal in March of 2016, Hicks delivered with 54 tackles and seven sacks last season.

The Bears have rebuilt their defensive front with young talents like Hicks. Now that he is entering a contract season, it seems likely that negotiations for a new contract could take place.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.

More from Chris Emma

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch