Jose Quintana To Make His Cubs Debut Sunday Against Orioles

(CBS) Newly acquired left-hander Jose Quintana will make his debut with the Cubs on Sunday, facing the Orioles at Camden Yards.
The 28-year-old Quintana was acquired by the Cubs in a blockbuster five-player trade with the White Sox on Thursday. He’s 4-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 1.32 WHIP this season but has been much better lately, allowing three or fewer earned runs in his past seven starts and posting a 1.78 ERA in five starts in June.
Quintana has made one start against Baltimore this season, taking a loss while going five innings and allowing four runs, all earned, on nine hits and three walks on May 7.
Left-hander Mike Montgomery will start Friday for the Cubs, while right-hander Jake Arrieta gets the ball Saturday.
The Cubs are 43-45 entering the second half, 5.5 games behind the NL Central-leading Brewers.