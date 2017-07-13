Man Shot And Killed In Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.
The 28-year-old was standing outside about 12:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Lexington when shots rang out and he was struck multiple times in the lower extremities, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.
