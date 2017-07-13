White Sox Reliever Nate Jones Out For Season After Elbow Surgery

Attempted Child Luring On North Side: Chicago Police Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a 13-year-old Wednesday night on the North Side.

Chicagoans Have An Alternative Answer To: Tennis Shoes or Sneakers?Although Chicagoans, compared to the rest of the Midwest, do not answer differently to most questions, there is one specific question, they answer different than most: What do you call athletic footwear?