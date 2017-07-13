White Sox Reliever Nate Jones Out For Season After Elbow Surgery

(CBS) White Sox right-handed reliever Nate Jones will miss the remainder of the season after he underwent elbow surgery, general manager Rick Hahn confirmed Thursday.
The 31-year-old Jones had what Hahn and the team described as nerve repositioning surgery on his right elbow earlier in the week. He hadn’t pitched since April 28 because of elbow troubles.
Jones had a 2.31 ERA in 11 2/3 innings this season. Jones also had a terrific 2016 season, with 2.29 ERA in 71 appearances. He was widely viewed as a smaller trade chip for the team when healthy as the White Sox are amid a rebuilding process.