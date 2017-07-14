FLOODING: Cook County Alerts | Lake County Alerts | McHenry County Alerts | Fox River, Des Plaines River Still Rising | BBB: Watch Out For Storm-Chasing Scam ArtistsSubmit Pics/Videos

Passersby Find Man With Fatal Gunshot Wound In Fernwood

July 14, 2017 6:35 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Fernwood, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was shot to death early Friday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Witnesses in a passing vehicle found the man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest about 12:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Parnell, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

They drove him to Roseland Community Hospital, where he died, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch