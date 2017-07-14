Passersby Find Man With Fatal Gunshot Wound In Fernwood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was shot to death early Friday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.
Witnesses in a passing vehicle found the man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest about 12:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Parnell, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.
They drove him to Roseland Community Hospital, where he died, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)