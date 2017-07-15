6 Dead, 12 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were killed, including a 9-year-old boy, and 12 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

Since the start of the year, 1,957 people have been shot in the city, 344 of them fatally, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. Last weekend, two people were killed and 38 others were wounded in city gun violence.

The 9-year-old boy was in an SUV with a 31-year-old at 11:13 p.m. Friday when they were shot in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police. They were traveling west in the 3500 block of East 97th Street when someone fired shots from a gray car that pulled up next to them. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died, police said. The man was in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Family members gathered inside and outside Comer. A man who said he was the boy’s father took about 10 minutes to calm down before entering the hospital. He went back outside and fell to his knees when he learned of his son’s death. A man in the group said the family didn’t want to comment any further on the incident and declined to reveal the boy’s identity.

The most recent fatal shooting happened about 4:55 a.m. Saturday during an attempted robbery in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. A 60-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of West Franklin when an armed male confronted him and demanded his money, police said. The suspect then shot the man in the left shoulder during an ensuing physical struggle before running away east on Franklin. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Another man was found shot to death about 40 minutes earlier in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 4:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Monroe and found a 20-year-old man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about those fatalities.

A 25-year-old man was shot to death Friday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. David Marin was standing on the sidewalk about 10:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Washtenaw when someone fired at him from a silver SUV, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Marin, who lived in the Marquette Park neighborhood, was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

About 6:05 p.m. Friday, one man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on the South Side. They were shot in the first block of West Pershing, near the former site of the Stateway Gardens public housing buildings, police said. All three men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and shoulder died. A 19-year-old man was stabilized after being shot in his head and hand, and a 22-year-old man was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his back. The medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

A few minutes earlier, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Cercy Robinson was shot in the chest in the 4500 block of West Jackson, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened about 4 a.m. in West Side Austin neighborhood. Two men, ages 29 and 27, were in the street in the first block of North Leclaire when someone shot them, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the older man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, and the younger man’s condition stabilized with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

At least seven more people were wounded in shootings across the city between 6 p.m. Friday and 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

