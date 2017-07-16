Man Hangs Himself In O’Hare Airport Bathroom

July 16, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: O'Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man hanged himself inside a bathroom at O’Hare International Airport early Friday.

He was found dead at the scene shortly before 3 a.m., according to Chicago Police. A source said it happened on Concourse C.

An autopsy on Saturday ruled his death a suicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He hasn’t been identified.

Area North detectives handled the death investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire &copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch