Man Hangs Himself In O’Hare Airport Bathroom

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man hanged himself inside a bathroom at O’Hare International Airport early Friday.
He was found dead at the scene shortly before 3 a.m., according to Chicago Police. A source said it happened on Concourse C.
An autopsy on Saturday ruled his death a suicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He hasn’t been identified.
Area North detectives handled the death investigation.
