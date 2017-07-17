Brian Campbell Retires, Joins Blackhawks’ Front Office

(CBS) Brian Campbell’s playing days are done. His time with the Blackhawks isn’t.
A 17-year veteran defenseman, Campbell is retiring and joining the Blackhawks’ front office, the team announced Monday. Campbell will work in the business operations department and assist with various marketing, community relations and youth hockey initiatives.
“I’m excited to transition into the next step in both my professional career and life,” Campbell said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the countless number of teammates, coaches, team staff and fans that I have crossed paths with throughout my playing career in Chicago, Buffalo, Florida and San Jose. The Blackhawks organization has allowed me to take on this challenge and I’m thankful for this new opportunity.”
Campbell finished with 504 points in 1,082 career games. He was a four-time All-Star. He played for the Blackhawks from 2008-’11 and again last season.
“We are excited that Brian will continue to be a part of the organization,” Blackhawks president John McDonough said in a statement. “After a brilliant career on the ice, Brian will remain an important part of our franchise.”