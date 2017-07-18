Man, 56, Killed In East Chatham Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 56-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.
At 1:26 a.m., a male got out of a red Camaro in the 8400 block of South Maryland and opened fire, striking the man in his chest, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not confirmed the fatality.
