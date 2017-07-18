Ludacris To Host Lollapalooza After Show At The Underground

CHICAGO (CBS) — The party doesn’t have to stop when the Lollapalooza gates close…

Have “One More Drink” (or two, or three), “Shake Your Money Maker,” and “Act a Fool” with multi-platinum rapper, Ludacris and Grammy nominated DJ Clinton Sparks at The Underground on Friday, Aug. 4 as part of their series of Lollapalooza after shows.

Ludacris will not be the only host for a Lollapalooza after show. Rockit Ranch Productions announced a series of Lollapalooza after shows at one of Chicago’s hottest nightclubs, The Underground.

Check out the schedule below:

– Thursday, August 3 – BRKLYN

– Friday, August 4 – Ludacris & Clinton Sparks

– Saturday, August 5 – Special Guest to be announced soon

– Sunday, August 6 – DJ Stellar & PHNM

And why not start early?

The Underground is hosting a show on Wednesday night, ahead of the four-day festival. DJ Oreo, who recently opened for Chance the Rapper during his Be Encourage tour, will perform a pre-show Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The Underground, located at 56 W. Illinois, opens at 10 p.m. each night. Table reservations can be made at theundergroundchicago.com.

In addition to the after shows and to keep the festival celebration alive, Rockit Ranch Productions are offering guests with a valid Lollapalooza wristband a 20 percent discount on food orders at Rockit Bar & Grill in River North, located on the next block from The Underground.

Blink-182 announced earlier on Tuesday that they would not just be headlining one night at Lollapalooza, but they will also be hosting an after show on Thursday, Aug. 3 at The Metro. Tickets went on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday and are already sold out. The venue announced that it is a paperless ticket event.

“No tickets will be mailed, emailed or distributed in advance of the event,” The Metro said online. “In order to gain entrance to the event you will need to present the credit card used for this transaction AND provide a government-issued photo ID that matches the name on the card. We’re sorry but no exceptions can be made.”

Therefore, if you were not one of the lucky ones to grab tickets at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, you are unfortunately out of luck.

Lollapalooza also posted a schedule of after shows on their website, most of which look to be sold out on the ticket site.