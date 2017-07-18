Round Lake Schools Face Up To $6 Million In Repairs From Storms, Flooding

CHICAGO (CBS) — Schools in the Round Lake area might need $5 million to $6 million in repairs from water damage caused by leaking roofs and flooding during last week’s storms.

District executive director of operations Sheila Duhon said there was significant damage, primarily through roof leaks. However, three schools actually took in floodwater – Beach, Ellis, and Murphy elementary schools.

“We are scrambling, because school starts in about a month; and so we’re working diligently to try to address the water damage, dry out the spaces, and then see if we can start school and utilize those spaces,” she said. “We’re working with structural engineer to certify the structures and to verify the integrity of the buildings; and then we’re working with a restoration company, which has been great. So they are extracting the water. They’re disinfecting everything.”

Duhon said she hopes to know in about a week whether the schools with the worst damage will be able to open on time late next month.

“Moisture is our biggest battle; moisture and mold. So we’re cutting out any areas that were damaged; so drywall, tile, ceiling tile. All of that will be removed, and then we just have to wait for those areas to dry out completely,”

The most badly damaged areas would still be “off limits” even if all schools are able to re-open in August, according to Duhon.

If any damaged school is unable to safely open in August, one option would be to move students to other buildings in the districts. Duhon said neighboring school districts also have offered help.

“We’ve had neighboring school districts reach out to us and offer. We’re looking internally, as well as we’re certifying existing buildings and making sure that, if at all possible, the goal is to use our buildings and keep our students at their home schools,” she said.

The first day of school for District 116 is scheduled for Aug. 21.