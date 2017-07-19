Bears Sign Mitchell Trubisky To Rookie Contract

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Let there be no doubts: Bears rookie quarterback and No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky will be on the field for training camp next week.
Trubisky signed his rookie contract on Wednesday, a four-year deal that includes a club option for the fifth year. He was the last Bears rookie to sign, doing so two months after second-round pick Adam Shaheen signed his deal.
Trubisky had stated that he didn’t intend to hold out in training camp. Despite having not signed a contract, Trubisky participated in rookie mini-camp, OTAs and mandatory veteran mini-camp.
Questions had loomed to whether Trubisky’s agency, Rep 1 Sports, would allow him to take part in training camp without a contract. Offset language had prevented the two sides from reaching an agreement.
At North Carolina, Trubisky impressed and earned his way as the top quarterback in this draft class, but he did so with just 13 college starts to his name. The Bears’ intention is for Trubisky to develop this year while veteran Mike Glennon starts.
