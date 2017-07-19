Police: 4 Broke Into Swimming Pool, Burglarized Cars In Vernon Hills

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people took a dip in a private swimming pool, then burglarized garages and vehicles in a bizarre crime spree nearly two weeks ago in north suburban Vernon Hills, according to police.

Daniel Camacho, 49, of Waukegan; Brandon J. Petterec, 20, of North Chicago; Andrew M. Gille, 21, of Libertyville; and Vanessa L. Russell, 21, of Park City, are facing charges, according to Vernon Hills police.

About 5:10 a.m. on June 30, officers responded to a call of a man pulling on car door handles and breaking into a vehicle parked on the street in the 200 block of Masters Trail, police said.

Police found a vehicle parked nearby with three people inside in the 1700 block of Woods Way. One of the passengers, Camacho, fit the description of the man seen pulling on door handles.

After struggling with police, Camacho was taken into custody, police said. The driver, Gille, and another passenger, Russell, were also arrested.

The fourth suspect, Petterec, was found running behind homes on Woods Way and was caught. He had stolen firearm ammunition from a vehicle in a garage, police said.

Inside the suspects’ vehicle, police found a GPS unit and sunglasses that had been taken from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Coventry Circle.

The four suspects had also gone swimming earlier in a pool in the association pool off Coventry Circle without permission, police said.

Camacho was charged with burglary to motor vehicle, aggravated battery, assault, resisting, unlawful use of weapons and criminal trespass, police said. Petterac was charged with residential burglary, burglary to motor vehicle and criminal trespass; and Gille was charged with burglary to motor vehicle, criminal trespass and escape. Russell was charged with criminal trespass.

A Sonim XP5700 cellphone and a set of car keys on a LaSalle Bank keychain were also recovered, police said. Anyone with information about the items can call investigators at (847) 362-4449.

