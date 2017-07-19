Cook County Sheriff Investigating Lansing Cop Who Pinned, Threatened Teen

CHICAGO (CBS) — The village of Lansing has asked the Cook County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident in which a white off-duty Lansing cop pinned down and threatened a black teenager on the officer’s lawn.

Cell phone video shows the off-duty officer on top of 15-year-old Jordan Brunson in the officer’s yard. The officer also appears to threaten to kill Jordan, who pleads with the officer to “let me go.”

“No, you are on my f***ing property, I could f***ing kill you,” the officer said.

Jordan’s friend recorded the video after the officer confronted them when they ran from a fight and ended up on the officer’s lawn.

To avoid a potential conflict of interest, Lansing Village President Patty Eidam has asked the sheriff’s office to take over the investigation.

Jordan’s attorney Andrew M. Stroth, said the video shows the officer using unjustified and excessive force on the teen.

Lansing Police have said Jordan and his friend approached the officer in his yard, and Jordan was held down for further investigation until other police arrived.