Man, 70, Shot And Killed In Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 70-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Park Manor neighborhood, and might have been the victim of a stray bullet from a shootout between two cars.
Police said the Leroy Moore was walking out of a store at 71st and State around 8:20 p.m. when shots rang out and he was struck in the chest. Moore was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Crisis responder Andrew Holmes said the shooting might have begun on 63rd Street near the Dan Ryan, when a gold Buick LaCrosse and a blue SUV exchanged gunfire.
Holmes said witnesses observed the altercation, and have been working with investigators.
“They’re trying to determine whether those in that vehicle came down this way, and were shooting at each other, then a stray bullet hit the [victim] who was walking down the street after he left out of a store, and then he felt pain in his chest and told a friend of his that he was hit,” Holmes said.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.