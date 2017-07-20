CPS Principals Set To Receive Budgets, With Uncertain Funding

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Public School principals officially learn Thursday what their schools’ budgets will be for the upcoming school year, but they may not be able to count on that money.
The principals base their staffing needs on how much money they are allotted, that’s based primarily on their school’s enrollment. But there is another factor at play – Governor Rauner is threatening to veto a measure that would provide city schools with about $200 million. The Governor said the current school funding formula is broken and sees the money as a CPS bailout.
The Chicago Public Schools have about 390,000 students and receive from the state about $4,000 per student.
Principals will be briefed Thursday on their spending limits at Westinghouse College Prep High School on the West Side. The Chicago Teachers Union will be commenting Thursday afternoon.