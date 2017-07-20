LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Man Charged In Hit-And-Run That Killed Girl, 5

July 20, 2017 5:56 PM
Filed Under: hit-and-run, Indiana, Michigan City, Suzanne Le Mignot

(CBS) – A 35-year-old man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a five-year-old girl in Michigan City, Ind. earlier this week.

mug hit run Man Charged In Hit And Run That Killed Girl, 5

Marcus R. Scully (Michigan City Police)

Delaney Klewer was walking home from a park with her older sister when she was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening. The driver fled the scene. Police released a surveillance image of what they believed was the vehicle responsible.

delaney Man Charged In Hit And Run That Killed Girl, 5

Delaney Klewer (picture provided to CBS)

Police say Marcus Scully surrendered to authorities Thursday after his attorney contacted police. Scully has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident – a felony.

He was being held in the Laporte County Jail on $15,000 bond, police said.

