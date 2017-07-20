Man Charged In Hit-And-Run That Killed Girl, 5

(CBS) – A 35-year-old man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a five-year-old girl in Michigan City, Ind. earlier this week.
Delaney Klewer was walking home from a park with her older sister when she was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening. The driver fled the scene. Police released a surveillance image of what they believed was the vehicle responsible.
Police say Marcus Scully surrendered to authorities Thursday after his attorney contacted police. Scully has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident – a felony.
He was being held in the Laporte County Jail on $15,000 bond, police said.