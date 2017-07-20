Repairs To Begin At Flood-Damaged School In Round Lake Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — One day after a visit from Gov. Bruce Rauner, repairs and cleanup begin at the flood-ravaged Murphy Elementary School in Round Lake Park.

A week ago, four feet of water sloshed through Murphy’s computer lab, library, music room and gym. Thousands of worms congregated on the school’s entrance way. But the phones still worked, and principal Phil Georgia said as the word spread, he took calls from as far away as California offering help.

The calls weren’t just from alumni. Georgia said five book publishers offered free books; and librarians from other north suburban school districts volunteered to inventory and scan what survived, what is ruined, and what is arriving.

Damage is estimated conservatively at $2 million. He hopes to have the work complete in a month, for the scheduled Aug. 21 opening of school. He said other schools, both in District 116 and elsewhere, have offered space for Murphy students if needed.

Georgia said there is a lesson in this for the students — the sense of community.