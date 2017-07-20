The Bernstein Brief: Hurry Up And Wait, White Sox Fans

By Dan Bernstein–

CBSChicago.com senior columnist

(CBS) I really didn’t think that this reminder would be necessary, but after hearing a barrage of wrong opinions and seemingly uninformed questions from too many fans, here it is.

The promotion of White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is the beginning of the first phase, not some signal that it’s time to compete for anything. The next two seasons at least are going to feature far more losses than wins, a key part of their deliberate reconstruction that allows for the White Sox to own top-three draft picks that eventually become their own cornerstones, developed and under contract control. Moncada and perhaps a couple other important kids added to the big league roster over time will be supplemented by transitional, fungible veterans signed to be part of a losing time-killer.

Moncada himself is still a prospect despite being in the bigs and needs time to get good at baseball. Other material talent will be doing the same around the minors while the actual White Sox mostly go through the motions.

I thought we were much more clear on this, already.

