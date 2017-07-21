Churches Holding Property Tax-Relief Fundraiser This Weekend

By Wren Hagge CBS 2

CBS (CHICAGO) — One hundred Chicago area churches are hosting an afternoon of music and prayer to raise funds for needy home owners facing an average 10 percent increase in Cook County property taxes.

Choirs and pastors representing African American, Hispanic, Asian and other groups will participate.

Community activist Willie Wilson organized the event, to be held at Chicago’s New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The businessman and former Chicago mayoral candidate has already donated over $168,000 of his own money to Chicagoans in jeopardy of losing their homes due to delinquent tax bills.

“As a community, it’s more important than ever to help people keep their homes,” Wilson tells CBS2.

All proceeds collected this weekend will help homeowners at risk.

Up to $1,000 in tax assistance will be given per homeowner on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must submit their tax bill and home address to be considered.

For more information, click here.