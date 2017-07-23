Chicago’s Picasso Statue Turning 50

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is getting ready to mark the 50th anniversary of the city’s famous downtown Picasso statue.
The untitled sculpture by Pablo Picasso is usually referred to simply as “The Picasso .” The city plans to celebrate its anniversary on Aug. 8 by re-enacting the 1967 unveiling of the Spanish artist’s work. The restaging will include those who were present at the original unveiling as well as younger artists.
The statue was originally met with mixed reviews but has become a well-known symbol of Chicago around the world. The 50-foot (15.24-meter) tall piece sits in Daley Plaza and weighs more than 160 tons (145.15 metric tons). It has been featured in movies like “The Fugitive” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
A free-admission film and lecture series also is planned to mark the anniversary.
