River Levels To Recede, Despite More Rain: NWS

(STMW) — Flooding will continue Sunday along portions of the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers, although river levels are expected to begin receding Sunday and throughout the week.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon in the Chicago area, but shouldn’t significantly affect flood levels, according to the National Weather Service. Brief, gusty winds up to 60 mph are also expected, with a limited risk of quarter-sized hail.

The Des Plaines River at Riverside was expected to drop to 7.4 feet by 7 p.m. Sunday, the Weather Service said. That portion of the river is expected to dip below the 7-foot flood stage Monday afternoon. The Des Plaines River near Des Plaines was expected to drop to 17.7 feet Sunday night, and was forecast to push below the 15-foot flood stage early Wednesday.

The week’s upcoming forecast offers the Chicago area a respite from the recent rain and humidity, with temperatures expected to drop into the 70s Monday, the weather service said.

The Fox River at Algonquin Tailwater was expected to drop to 12.5 feet by Sunday night, the Weather Service said. However, it is expected to remain in flood stage throughout the week.

The city of St. Charles closed the Illinois Street Bridge and the Indiana Street Pedestrian Bridge due to rising levels of the Fox River after overnight storms. The bridges could be closed until mid-week, depending on how long it takes for the water to recede, the city said.

The Kishwaukee River in DeKalb County was also closed on Saturday until further notice due to high water levels and swift moving currents, the county said in a statement Saturday.

For those impacted by flooding seeking resources or services, the Multi-Agency Resource Center opened Friday at 965 E. Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach.

Residents affected by the flooding can meet regional and statewide disaster organizations, including the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Illinois Department of Insurance and other groups for assistance and information. Information on clean-up assistance will be provided, and the health department will have free water testing kits for those with wells.

The Salvation Army has also set up a toll-free donation hotline at (888) 369-1349 for those who wish to donate items.

Four counties have been added to a state disaster proclamation, including Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry.

