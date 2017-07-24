6 Killed, 35 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six men were killed and at least 35 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday night and Monday morning.

The most recent deaths were the latest of 364 people fatally shot in the city this year, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. In all, more than 2,075 people have been shot since the start of the year.

The weekend’s latest fatal shooting happened about 9 p.m. Sunday in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood. Damijwan Bonds, 18, suffered gunshot wounds to both legs in the 5400 block of South Damen, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He showed up at Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:59 p.m. Bonds lived about three blocks away from the shooting. The circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately known as Area Central detectives conducted a homicide investigation.

It had been about nine hours since the last fatal shooting in the city.

At 12:13 p.m. Sunday in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood, a 23-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were in the 7000 block of South Vernon when they were approached by people who opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the back and neck and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he died at 12:34 p.m. The medical examiner’s office has not released his identity. The boy suffered a “minor” gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Hours earlier, one man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in the South Side Avalon Park neighborhood, police said. The men — ages 23, 31, 34 and 40 — were shot about 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East 82nd Street.

The 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and right hand, while the 23-year-old was shot in the face, police said. They both showed up at South Shore Hospital, where they reported being shot at 5:45 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Phillips. They were later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where the 40-year-old died at 8:03 a.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said. His name has not been released.

The other men gave differing accounts of what happened, but police said the violence was connected. The 31-year-old told investigators he was walking on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of East 82nd Street when someone in a white car opened fire, striking him in the groin and back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized. The 34-year-old man was shot in the left forearm and taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Another man was fatally shot at 2:06 a.m. Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 35-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3600 block of West Chicago when another male walked up and fired shots, authorities said. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:39 a.m. His name has not been released.

At 9:41 p.m. Saturday, 18-year-old Tayvion Roberson was killed and another man was seriously wounded in a Marquette Park neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side. Roberson was standing on the sidewalk with the 56-year-old man in the 7100 block of South Artesian when another male walked up and opened fire, authorities said. Roberson, who lived in southwest suburban Oak Lawn, was shot in the back and chest and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m. The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his body and was listed in serious condition at Christ Medical Center.

The weekend’s first homicide happened about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 8800 block of South Eggleston found 23-year-old Brendon Frazier with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and side of his body, authorities said. Frazier, who lived nearby, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:35 p.m.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting wounded a man who was riding his bicycle about 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The 23-year-old was riding his bike east in the 400 block of West 87th Street when he heard loud noises and realized he had been shot, police said. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

A food delivery driver was wounded in the West Garfield Park neighborhood shooting about 8:05 p.m. Sunday. The 40-year-old driver got out of his vehicle in the 4400 block of West Carroll and was approached by a male with a handgun, police said. The driver jumped into his vehicle, but the suspect opened the vehicle’s door and demanded money. The victim tried to speed away, but the suspect opened fire, striking the driver in the leg. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About 11:50 p.m. Friday, three people were shot and wounded on the Stevenson Expressway near the Dan Ryan Expressway interchange on the South Side. The injured were among five people in a southbound vehicle on the Stevenson, according to the Illinois State Police, which said it wasn’t clear where the shots came from. One person was shot in the abdomen and leg, another in the hand and the third suffered a graze wound to the neck. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, according to the police, who said the two other people suffered cuts from shattered glass.

The incident marks the second triple shooting on a Chicago expressway in less than 24 hours.

At least 25 more people were wounded in Chicago shootings between 7 p.m Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, 10 people were killed, including a 10-year-old boy, and 37 others were wounded in city gun violence.

