Cubs’ Kris Bryant Ejected For First Time In Career

(CBS) It seemed unlikely that the mild-mannered Kris Bryant would ever get ejected from a game. As cool as they come, the reigning NL MVP rarely gets upset during a game.
But Bryant’s temper was spurred during the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game with the White Sox when a pitch well inside was called strike three.
Bryant threw his hand up and began yelling at home plate umpire Lance Barksdale, who then ejected Bryant as he walked back towards the dugout. It’s the first career ejection for Bryant at any level of professional baseball.
Here is the clip, courtesy of @OldComiskey: