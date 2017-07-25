Cubs, White Sox Exchange Beanballs, Receive Warnings

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Crosstown Cup rivalry between the Cubs and White Sox saw tension during the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game, causing warnings to be issued by home plate umpire Lance Barksdale.

John Lackey hit Jose Abreu, Matt Davidson and Yoan Moncada to load the bases in the top of the inning — only to escape with a flyout by Tim Anderson. For Abreu, it was the second time being hit by a pitch in three at-bats on Tuesday.

In the bottom of the inning, reliever Chris Beck threw inside on Ian Happ with the first pitch then hit him with the second. Warnings were issued as Happ slowly walked to first base.

The Cubs owned a 4-2 lead at the time of the beanballs. None of the runners would go on to score and impact the game.

Both sides should have something to say at the conclusion of Tuesday’s game, which is the second of four contests between the two Chicago rivals.

