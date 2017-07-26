Bears Open Training Camp With Mark Sanchez As Backup Quarterback

By Chris Emma–

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (CBS) — Mike Glennon is the Bears’ starting quarterback, general manager Ryan Pace stated multiple times on Wednesday as the team reported for training camp, and Mark Sanchez is the backup.

With the Bears developing Mitchell Trubisky, their No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft in April, the team has enlisted the services of Sanchez to work behind Glennon on the depth chart.

“For a young quarterback, you want him to take time and develop behind the scenes,” Pace said Wednesday at Olivet Nazarene.

Glennon enters training camp as the leader of the Bears’ offense after signing a three-year, $45-million deal this offseason, of which $18.5 million is guaranteed. He was brought in to start for the Bears in a 2017 season in which Pace and coach John Fox stand optimistic that roster depth, competition and health will allow major improvement from a 3-13 season.

Glennon has played 21 games in his four years in the NFL, throwing for 30 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and 4,100 yards. Despite his relative inexperience as a starter, the Bears put their faith in Glennon to lead them this season.

“It’s what I’ve always dreamed of my whole life, to be a starting quarterback in the NFL,” Glennon said.

Then there’s Sanchez, who signed in March in what would prove to be an insurance policy. The Bears played five quarterbacks in an injury-riddled 2016 season. In Sanchez, the Bears added a veteran of 77 games and 72 starts in the NFL.

Sanchez is back to health after a knee injury ended his offseason program. When practice opens up Thursday morning at Olivet Nazarene, he will begin work as the veteran backup, allowing Trubisky to bide his time.

