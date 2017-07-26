Bears Place Pernell McPhee On PUP List To Start Training Camp

(CBS) The news on Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee wasn’t quite as good as the team hoped.
McPhee will start training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he continues to recover from a knee injury, the team announced late Wednesday night. Earlier in the day at a press conference as the team reported for camp, general manager Ryan Pace had indicated the Bears might not have anyone on the PUP list to open camp.
After more thought, McPhee will begin on it. A player with the PUP designation in training camp isn’t allowed to practice with the team but can attend team meetings and receive medical treatment. A player can be removed at any point from the PUP list in training camp.
McPhee has been hampered by knee injuries in each of his first two seasons in Chicago. He had offseason shoulder surgery, and this newest knee trouble hadn’t previously been expected. The Bears did conducts physicals Wednesday afternoon.