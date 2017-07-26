LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Chicago City Council Approves Red Light Camera Settlement

July 26, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: city council, Craig Dellimore, lawsuit, red light cameras, Redflex, settlement

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a done deal as far as Chicago’s City Council is concerned.

The Chicago City Council gave final approval on Wednesday to a settlement that will mean millions in refunds and forgiven fines for some drivers who didn’t get due process when caught by red light and speed cameras.

Chicago aldermen were pretty unified in approving the $39-million settlement over the city’s red light camera program. And there was an unexpected alliance when Alderman Scott Waguespack, a member of the council’s progressive caucus voiced a complaint about Redflex, the company that used to run the program and admitted to bribing its way into city business.

“The only thing that I find disturbing here is that we are allowing Redflex to be designated and allowed back into city doors as a responsible vendor.

Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke joined the chorus.

“I don’t find myself in agreement often with Alderman Waguespack, but I do agree with him today.”

Mayor Emanuel fired the company in the past.

A judge still needs to sign off on the settlement.

