White Sox’s Matt Davidson Reflects On Career Arc: ‘Got To Find Something You Believe In’

(CBS) The White Sox’s rebuild has done more than just replenish their farm system and reinvigorate a fan base with some excitement.

It’s also given third baseman/designated hitter Matt Davidson once more chance to prove himself, an opportunity he relishes. After poor 2014 and 2015 seasons at Triple-A Charlotte, Davidson impressed in 2016, got called up to the big leagues — then broke his foot in his first game with the White Sox.

“You’re going to struggle at some point, whether it’s 10 years into the big leagues or right after you debut, like I did,” Davidson said in an interview with Matt Spiegel and Danny Parkins on 670 The Score on Wednesday morning. “At some point, you’re going to hit major conflict in your life and you kind of have a decision to make on whether to keep on going or try something new. I definitely had those thoughts for two years in Charlotte, that it was not fun. I hit like a collective .201. I mean, I hit plenty of homers. I hit 20-plus homers each year, so there was a little bit of success in that regard, but hitting .200 in Triple-A is not going to get you anywhere.

“I did a lot of reflecting in the offseason after 2015. I had to try some different things. I met with one of our hitting coaches in the system who thinks a little different about mechanics and stuff. I kind of bought all in, I took it and I ran with it.”

Davidson hit .199 with a .644 OPS in 2014, then followed it with a 2015 season in which he hit .203 with a .668 OPS. After his 2015 season ended, Davidson only took one week off before he started hitting again. The reason was simple as he looked ahead to 2016.

“This is probably my last chance,” he said.

Davidson followed by hitting .268 with a .792 OPS at Triple-A in 2016 to earn his call-up. After the freak injury, he’s simply glad to have another chance to contribute regularly. The recent trade of third baseman Todd Frazier to the Yankees has opened up even more playing time for the 26-year-old Davidson, who’s hitting .245 with 19 homers, 44 RBIs and a .780 OPS in 80 games.

“I thank the White Sox for sticking with me through those bad years, because it wasn’t pretty to watch,” Davidson said. “But yeah, I bought in, I did it. I worked by butt off and changed my swing.

“You got come out of it and realize what you’re doing and find something you believe in.”

Listen to Davidson’s full interview below.