The World Series Win Brought New Cubs Fans Into The World

CHICAGO (CBS) — When the Cubs won the World Series, some Cubs fans celebrated by making more Cubs fans. Now, nine months later, they’ve arrived.
Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Lakeview welcomed six newborns roughly nine months after the Chicago Cubs clinched it all.
One of them is Theo Hettinger, son of Erin and David. He was wearing a Cubs onesie and got photos taken with the World Series trophy and a visit from Clark the Cub.
“We had been trying to have a baby and it just so happened that the night that the Cubs won the World Series, that we had a little extra luck on our side, so now nine, ten months later, here he is,” Erin Hettinger laughed. “It’s very exciting.”
Another was Addison.
“Actually when the Cubs clinched their birth in the World Series, just going into it we clinched the birth of our own, kind of,” said father, Joe.
Doctors and nurses were very excited as well to see the World Series trophy and believe that these newborn babies will not have to live to be 108 to see the Cubs hoist the trophy again.
Advocate Illinois Masonic celebrated Wednesday the “World Championship Babies” complete with Clark the Cub, the World Series trophy and some newborn swag for the babies.
The babies are officially members of the “Newborn Fan Club” which includes a Cubs “Rookie of the Year” onesie, Cubs pinstripe beanie cap, custom made birth certificate and personalized Wrigley Field Marquee photo.