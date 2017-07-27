Man Stabbed To Death In Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.
The 55-year-old was stabbed in the left side of his chest at 1:36 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard, according to Chicago Police. He was was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not confirmed the fatality.
A 56-year-old woman was taken into custody, and a knife was recovered at the scene, police said. The incident was believed to be domestic in nature.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)