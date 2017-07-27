White Sox Place Avisail Garcia On Disabled List Amid Series Of Roster Moves

(CBS) The White Sox made a series of roster moves Thursday, most notably placing outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right thumb.
In a corresponding move, Chicago called up outfielder Willy Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox also purchased the contract of left-hander Aaron Bummer, who will take the roster spot of reliever Dan Jennings, who was traded to the Rays on Thursday.
Avisail Garcia is hitting .303 with 13 homers and 54 RBis in 88 games. The 24-year-old Willy Garcia has hit .259 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 35 games across two stints with the White Sox earlier this season. He was hitting .286 with a .396 on-base percentage at Triple-A.
Bummer, 23, has a 2.84 ERA in 20 appearances split between Double-A and Triple-A this season. He was a 19th-round draft pick by the White Sox in 2014.