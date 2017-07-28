Abandoned Goldfish Saved

(CBS) — A forgotten fish has a new home today, thanks to Geneva police.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
A little plastic bag on Keim Court caught the attention of a Geneva police officer on routine patrol. A live goldfish was inside the bag.
Police believe someone bought it from a Meier store three miles away, then set it on top of their car and drove off, forgetting the fish.
The officer picked it up, and Commander Brian Maduzia requested to have the fish tale posted on social media.
By the end of the day, it helped, and the little fish had a new home.