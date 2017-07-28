Two Workers Injured When Driver Hits Road Sign On I-80

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two IDOT contract workers were injured late Thursday night when a motorist slammed into a road work zone in Joliet.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Briggs Street shortly before midnight.
Police said a 35-year old motorist admitted he was using his phone in some way — just how was under investigation — when his older model Ford pick-up truck hit an electronic arrow board that had been steering motorists clear of IDOT maintenance work in the area.
The equipment was pushed into two maintenance crew workers who, according to state police, were hooking up to a truck to take it away. The workers are employees of an IDOT contractor, and had been part of a street sweeping crew.
One of the workers was last reported in serious condition at Silver Cross Hospital. The other worker was treated for his injuries at the hospital and released.
Police said the driver is from Florida, and had been working in the Chicago area. He has been charged with felony aggravated reckless driving. He also was ticketed for speeding in a construction zone and using a phone in a construction zone.
The man was taken to Will County Jail to await a bond hearing.