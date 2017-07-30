CHICAGO (CBS) — An estimated 900 motorcycle riders came out Sunday morning for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s 13th annual Ride to Remember.
Off-duty or retired police officers from the city and suburbs, and their supporters, hopped on bikes and rode from the old Area 4 Police Headquarters on the West Side to the Gold Star Families Memorial along the Lakefront.
Sandy Wright used to be a vice president for the group. Her father, Officer Gerald Wright, was shot and killed shortly after getting off work in 1993.
“You get to give a little bit back,” she said. “Somebody held me at 2 o’clock in the morning when I couldn’t breathe.”
Police Memorial Foundation executive director, Phil Cline, says the ride usually raises about $20,000, which will be used to help 20 children of slain officers with tuition, books and after school activities.
The procession was about four miles long, according to organizers.