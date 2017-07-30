Parolee Charged With Carrying Loaded Assault Rifle At CTA Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with carrying an assault rifle on the platform of the Belmont CTA station early Saturday in the Lake View neighborhood North Side.
Jordan Watkins, 29, faces one felony count each of unlawful use of a weapon by a parolee and armed habitual criminal, according to Chicago Police.
Officers responded at 6:23 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun on the platform of the Belmont stop at 945 W. Belmont Ave., according to Chicago Police. They found Watkins, who matched the suspect description, with a loaded AK-47.
Watkins, who lives in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, was on parole for 2013 convictions of armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was released from prison in August 2016.
He was scheduled for a Sunday bond hearing.
