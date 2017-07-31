After Series Of Trades In Recent Weeks, White Sox Stand Pat On Deadline Day

(CBS) After a series of deals both big and small in recent weeks, the White Sox didn’t make any moves Monday as the 3 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline came and went.
Chicago made its most recent move Sunday, sending outfielder Melky Cabrera to Kansas City for a pair of prospects. General manager Rick Hahn’s two big trades came a couple weeks back, when the White Sox acquired blue-chip prospects in outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-hander Dylan Cease in exchange for left-hander Jose Quintana just after the All-Star break. Five days later, Chicago dealt third baseman Todd Frazier, closer David Robertson and reliever Tommy Kahnle to the New York Yankees in a deal headlined by the return of outfielder Blake Rutherford, who’s considered a top-50 prospect.
Dating back to early last December when they started their rebuild in earnest by trading ace left-hander Chris Sale to the Red Sox and outfielder Adam Eaton to the Nationals, the White Sox have dealt nine players off their big league roster for 18 prospects, including seven who rate in the top 68 among MLB.com’s best prospects. Chicago also signed 19-year-old Cuban outfielder Luis Robert in early June.
First baseman/designated hitter Jose Abreu is considered by some as a future trade chip for the White Sox, but the team has two more years of control on him and also believe he’s a tremendous clubhouse influence, notably for rookie second baseman Yoan Moncada, a fellow Cuban.