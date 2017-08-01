Bulls Sign Ryan Arcidiacono To 2-Way Contract

By Cody Westerlund–

(CBS) The Bulls have signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a two-way contract, they announced Tuesday morning.

A Villanova product who helped the Wildcats win the 2016 national championship, Arcidiacono spent part part of the 2016-’17 season in preseason camp with the Spurs and then playing for the Austin Spurs of the D-League, now named the G-League. Arcidiacono was part of the Bulls’ Summer League team in July, averaging 5.8 points and 2.8 assists in 24.0 minutes per game.

Under the new rules of the collective bargaining agreement that began July 1, each team gets two spots on its roster for these two-way contracts on top of their usual 15-man roster. Players on two-way contracts play for a G-League affiliate — in Arcidiacono’s case, the Windy City Bulls — but can spend up to 45 days with the parent club in the NBA, where they make a pro-rated salary while there.

Players on two-way contracts have a higher salary than others in the G-League. The base is $75,000 for 2017-’18, per the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Antonio Blakeney, a guard out of LSU, is the other Bulls player on a two-way contract.

