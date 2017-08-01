Cops, Residents Join Forces In ‘National Night Out’

(CBS) — Across the country it’s a night to bring police and community together.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams is in Calumet Heights, where National Night Out events kicked off in Jesse Owens Park.

Patricia Cartwright has lived here in the neighborhood for nearly a half century and takes precautions today.

“I have all kinds of locks on my doors and I have the alarm system and everything, which I didn’t have, and I’ve been here since ’69,” she says.

Sidney Talbott, 21, has seen the tension between young residents and the police.

People here want protection, but also respect from the police.

This National Night Out event at Jesse Owens Park aims to achieve both.

“I think it’s a good thing for the kids to see police are actually good guys and they’re doing stuff for the neighborhood. And it’s a fun time,” Horace Holt, a South Shore resident, says.

Earlier Tuesday, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson’s rejected President Trump’s suggestion that suspects should be treated roughly.

Here at the park, the hope is that these activities will reduce crime by creating more trust. Police and the community seeing each other clearly.