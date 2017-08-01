Gary Cop Shoots Armed-Robbery Suspect

(STMW) — A person was shot by a Gary police officer Tuesday night following a police pursuit of five people in connection with an attempted armed robbery in northwest Indiana.

About 5:45 p.m., five people attempted an armed robbery at a Verizon store at Ridge Road and Calumet Avenue in Munster, Indiana, according to the Lake County sheriff”s office.

The suspects drove off from the robbery and were pursued by Griffith police officers, the sheriff’s office said. The officers were joined in the pursuit by several other Indiana police departments, including Highland, Munster and Gary. A sheriff’s office helicopter and Indiana State Police were also involved.

A vehicle with the five suspects inside ran off the roadway in the area of 19th Avenue and Hanley Street in Gary, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects ran away, and officers reported several were armed. Three people were taken into custody.

A fourth suspect was shot by the Gary officer about 6 p.m., Gary police and the sheriff’s office said. A location for that shooting has not been released. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment, but information about their condition was not available.

Authorities were still looking for the fifth suspect Tuesday night.

Weapons were recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about the suspects was not immediately available. The officer-involved shooting was being investigated by the Lake County sheriff’s office at the request of Gary police.

