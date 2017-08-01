Police Pursuit Ends In I-290 Accident, 4 Injured

(CBS) — Four people were injured Tuesday after a police pursuit of carjacking suspects ended with a crash on Interstate 290.
The wreck, which closed traffic, occurred in the inbound lanes of I290 near near Ogden Avenue.
Chicago police say officers were in pursuit of carjacking suspects who may have been armed when the crash occurred, around 1:20 p.m. Several cars were involved, and traffic was halted in the eastbound lanes.
Mail could be seen strewn across the interstate.
Police say two groups of individuals were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries: two individuals and two “offenders.”