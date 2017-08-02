Owner Of Cesar’s Killer Margaritas In Lakeview Charged With Theft, Tax Evasion

CHICAGO (CBS) – Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced Wednesday that an owner of a Chicago restaurant was charged with underreporting more than $1 million in sales.
The State of Illinois has charged the owner of Cesar’s Restaurant, located in the 3100 block of North Clark Street with cheating the state out of more than $100,000 in taxes by not reporting more than $1 million in cash sales.
Sandra Sanchez, 43, has been charged with theft and tax evasion. Madigan alleged Sanchez used tax-zapping software, which is illegal in Illinois. The software erases any cash sales and juggles the financial books so everything appears legal.
Illinois banned the use of sales suppression software and devices in 2013, and this is the state’s first prosecution involving zapper technology.
“Illinois criminalized the use of tax suppression devices to prevent efforts to defraud the state,” Madigan said in a statement. “These charges should send a message that using technology will not protect criminals from being held accountable.”
Sanchez is to appear in court next month.