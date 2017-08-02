Poorest Illinois School Districts May Not Stay Open Long: Official

(CBS) — Representatives of school districts around Illinois say students may eventually miss classes if the battle over a new school funding formula isn’t resolved.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Chicago Public Schools will open on time — even without state education money — and Mayor Emanuel says they will remain open all year.
But Michael Jacoby, executive director of the Illinois Association of School Business Officals, says things will be different for the other cash-strapped districts in the state.
Jacoby says about one third of the state’s 852 school districts represent the poorest school districts in Illinois. He says their schools may open on time, but depending on cash-flow problems, they might run out of money a month or so later.
He says some of these districts rely on the state for 80 percent to 90 percent of their budgets.
Jacoby says the local districts support Senate Bill 1, because it is the first time in decades that there’s been agreement on a funding formula.
And, he says, the districts are “held harmless,” which means they do not lose money because of the change.