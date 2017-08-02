Nonprofit Makes Visiting Chicago More Doable For The Disabled

Brittany Karlin
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is an exciting city with many things to do. For people with disabilities, visiting Chicago might seem impossible, but a local organization created a resource to make it more doable.
Open Doors Organization (ODO), a nonprofit group, launched almost two decades ago to help disabled people visiting or living in the Windy City.
The organization serves visitors through a website called Easy Access Chicago.
“I think it’s an exceptional resource,” says Pat Maher, who served on United Airlines Accessibility Travel Advisory Board and worked alongside ODO. “They do a great job researching about accessibility. “
According to the ODO website, the organization was founded, “for the purpose of creating a society in which persons with disabilities have the same consumer opportunities as non-disabled persons”.
About four thousand people visit the website in the summer and one thousand during the winter.
“We are advanced here in Chicago,” says Executive Director of ODO, Eric Lipp. “Chicago is a place where access is taken seriously.”
By visiting their website, more families can take an easy trip to the Windy City this summer.