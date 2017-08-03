Police Release Surveillance Photos From Chesterton Vape Shop Theft

August 3, 2017 6:39 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chesterton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person suspected of stealing from a store last month in northwest Indiana.

The theft occurred on July 18 at the Duneland Eliquid vape shop, 1050 Broadway, according to the Chesterton Police Department.

Video surveillance from the business led to a photo of the suspect, a black male, standing about 6 feet, with a thin-to-medium build, dark hair and a short beard, police said. He was wearing a dark baseball hat and a black “Air Jordan” T-shirt.

Surveillance images of a man suspected of stealing from Duneland Eliquid vape shop in Chesterton, Indiana, on July 18, 2017. (Source: Chesterton Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the male or female in the surveillance photo, or has information related to the theft, is asked to contact Det. Nicholas Brown at (219) 926-1136.

