D-Backs Quash Cubs Comeback

August 3, 2017 8:33 PM
Filed Under: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt snapped a tie in the ninth inning with his third long homer of the game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled out a rain-delayed 10-8 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Goldschmidt hit a 3-2 pitch from Wade Davis (2-1) deep into the right-center bleachers with one out. J.D. Martinez followed Davis with another solo blast off the Cubs closer.

Goldschmidt’s first career three-homer game gave him 25 for the season, and his six RBIs matched a career high.

Brandon Drury also homered for Arizona, which remained percentage points ahead of Colorado for the top NL wild card.

Willson Contreras smacked two home runs and had a career high six RBIs for Chicago, which lost consecutive games for the first time since the All-Star break. The Cubs’ NL Central lead over Milwaukee slipped to 1 1/2 games.

