Frankenstein Lives! In Indiana!

(AP) — An arts and culture nonprofit in Indianapolis is receiving a $300,000 federal grant to fund programs across Indiana inspired by the novel “Frankenstein.”
The classic book turns 200 next year. The group Indiana Humanities says the money will go toward events including film festivals, special classes and talks across the state on the book’s key themes.
It was written by Mary Shelley in 1818 and tells the story of a scientist who creates the monster who has become known as “Frankenstein.”
Indiana Humanities says “Frankenstein” raises questions about right and wrong, how we live and the relationship between science and society.
The group announced Wednesday that it was receiving the grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
(© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)