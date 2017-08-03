Levine: MVP Conversation Should Include Cubs’ Willson Contreras

(CBS) — Maybe the Cubs fell a little short of defeating the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Certainly, the team made it exciting. Nobody embodied the determination of the club coming from behind more than Willson Contreras.

A six-RBI game make reputations. On Thursday, MLB may have found its next rising superstar.

Attempting to get on base in the ninth inning with a bunt, down two runs, was probably the wrong play. Contreras, the second batter of the inning, tried the bunt with Anthony Rizzo on first on nobody out. He eventually struck out.

“I was trying to get on base,” he said. “I was not trying to hit a double or a home run. If I hit a double we are still down one run. We had two lefties hitting behind me. I wanted to get on base. I was not thinking of me, I was thinking of the team.”

Still a mistake, but one of a selfless player who wants to win badly and will learn when you are hot, swing away.

The 24- year -old catcher has put his name squarely in the picture for MVP honors. That was abundantly clear as the season passed the 2/3 pole on Thursday. Contreras had a monster game hitting a solo home run in the second inning off of Zack Greinke and a three-run blast off the former Cy Young winner in the sixth inning.

He added a two-run single in the seventh to give the team a temporary 7-6 lead after trailing 6-1 in the fifth inning.

“When you do that against Greinke, that is pretty good,” Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said after the disappointing 10-8 loss. “Impressive when you do that against a pitcher who really knows how to pitch.”

The Venezuela native has opened some eyes around baseball. To think he is playing his first full season in the major leagues and putting up great numbers is astounding. This is a player who will tell you that defense comes first for him. He now leads all catchers in baseball with 13 home runs and 34 RBI since June 19.

Getting three days off since Saturday seemed to give the catcher some extra juice against Greinke and the D-backs. He had reached base three times and drove in two runs in Tuesday night’s victory over Arizona. Getting Sunday, Monday and most of Wednesday off appear to have catapulted the Cubs catcher to another level.

Contreras trails only Anthony Rizzo in team RBI (70-65). He is third on the club in home runs, with 18, and second in slugging (.487).

“I have never felt this good in the big leagues,” Contreras said. “I worked very hard in the off season to have really good success this year. I have been able to make a lot of mental adjustments. That has been huge for me. When you have the plan and make mental adjustments, you can have success.”

His 13 home runs since June 19 are second in the majors to Giancarlo Stanton’s16 long balls from that date forward.