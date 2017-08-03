Levine: This Weekend’s Cubs-Nats Series A Likely Playoffs Preview

(CBS) — This weekend at Wrigley Field could be an early-August preview of a postseason NLDS matchup.

At the corner of Clark and Addison, you will find the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs playing a three-game set. What is at stake? Right now, not a lot for the Nationals. They are riding the wave of a fine record and zero challenges in National League East. – with a stunning 12.0 game lead on the No. 2 division team, the Marlins.

For the Chicago Cubs, this series takes on a little different tone. They have a razor-thin (1.5 game) lead over Milwaukee, despite having won 14 of 19 games since the All-Star break.

If the Cubs win the Central Division they will almost certainly play the Nationals. The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in the National League (11 games ahead of Washington), and the Dodgers would play the winner of the Wild Card game. If the playoffs began today, the Cubs and Nats would play a best-of-five series beginning at Nationals Park.

For now, the Cubs are trying to win every series and stay in front of Milwaukee. The Brewers’ strong play has been one of the big surprises in baseball this season. A 10-game road trip that finds the Cubs playing two at Tampa Bay, four in Milwaukee and four in St Louis from September 19-28 will go a long way to determining the Central Division winner.

The Cubs lost two of three to Arizona preceding this Nationals series. Is that of concern to the Cubs? It may be a focal point at some juncture. Factually, the “Maddon Men” are 15-24 against teams with winning records this season. With an injury-plagued rotation, the Nationals are not sure who will start for them Saturday and Sunday. Tanner Roark will face Kyle Hendricks on Friday.

“Last time we played them we were a little short,” Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said of his team’s injuries in late June. “My curiosity then was watching how they played because their record was so good. However, right now, they are a little banged up. We are not sure who is pitching for them yet. I know what they look like on the field. They are really formidable, with a really good offense. The curiosity factor told me we can absolutely play with them. It is just a matter of beating their pitcher that day. Their pitching is really good.”

Washington and the Cubs split four games in DC.

“It will be interesting to see how we play them with a full complement of players,” Maddon observed. “We have been playing a lot better. The pitching has been a lot better. Moving forward it is getting interesting. Yes, it will be interesting how we match up with them now; however, they may be a little shorthanded.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.